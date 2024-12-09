Left Menu

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Donald Trump, President-Elect, announces Alina Habba as counselor for his upcoming second term. Known for her unwavering loyalty, Habba has been an integral part of Trump's legal team, successfully navigating several criminal and civil trials, and is praised as a tireless advocate for justice.

In a significant appointment for his second term, President-Elect Donald Trump has named his personal lawyer, Alina Habba, to serve as counselor to the president. The announcement was made via a Truth Social post on Sunday.

Trump praised Habba for her 'unwavering loyalty' throughout his legal battles, highlighting her role in his defense across numerous criminal and civil trials. Her steadfast support and legal acumen have earned her the new role in Trump's administration.

Labelled as a 'tireless advocate for justice,' Habba's contributions to Trump's legal strategies have evidently won her the confidence of the President-Elect, solidifying her importance in the upcoming tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

