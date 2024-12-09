Political Turmoil in South Korea: Economic Consequences Loom

South Korea is witnessing significant political tension following opposition leader Lee Jae-myung's warning about the economic risks tied to President Yoon Suk Yeol's unsuccessful move to impose martial law. Lee emphasized the potential for lasting damage to the economy due to market volatility.

In a nationally televised address, Lee called on members of the ruling party to back a critical vote on Saturday aimed at impeaching President Yoon. The opposition leader stressed that such action is necessary to stabilize the financial markets and prevent irreversible harm.

The situation underscores the delicate balance between political maneuvering and economic stability, as South Korea grapples with the ramifications of governmental missteps and heightened financial uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)