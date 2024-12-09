Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi's Enduring Influence Honored on Her 78th Birthday

Sonia Gandhi, a senior Congress leader, was celebrated on her 78th birthday by prominent political figures Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav. Known for her longstanding leadership, Sonia has stepped back from politics recently due to health reasons, yet remains a symbol of empowerment and dedication.

Updated: 09-12-2024 11:23 IST
Sonia Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of respect and admiration, former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav extended birthday greetings to senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who turned 78 this Monday.

Mayawati, leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, expressed her warm wishes on social media, acknowledging Gandhi's influential role as a former Congress President. Yadav, heading the Samajwadi Party, echoed these sentiments, highlighting past political collaborations between SP and Congress.

Sonia Gandhi, recognized for her resilience and embodiment of women's empowerment, has taken a step back from day-to-day politics, but her legacy continues to inspire within Congress and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

