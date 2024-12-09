Opposition Demands Joint Parliamentary Probe in Adani Controversy

On Monday, a coalition of opposition parties protested inside India's Parliament complex, intensifying their demand for a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani controversy.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, joined forces with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other party members, raising slogans like 'Modi, Adani ek hain' and 'we want justice'.

Amidst allegations of division within the INDIA bloc, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav asserted unity, while leaders from various parties demanded action, following a US court's indictment involving the Adani Group. The Adani Group, however, maintains that accusations are unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)