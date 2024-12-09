Left Menu

Opposition Demands Joint Parliamentary Probe in Adani Controversy

Opposition parties in India, including the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi, protested inside the Parliament complex, demanding a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani issue. Despite some parties not participating, the INDIA bloc appears united. The Adani Group has refuted allegations as baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:35 IST
Opposition Demands Joint Parliamentary Probe in Adani Controversy
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, a coalition of opposition parties protested inside India's Parliament complex, intensifying their demand for a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani controversy.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, joined forces with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other party members, raising slogans like 'Modi, Adani ek hain' and 'we want justice'.

Amidst allegations of division within the INDIA bloc, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav asserted unity, while leaders from various parties demanded action, following a US court's indictment involving the Adani Group. The Adani Group, however, maintains that accusations are unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024