Opposition Demands Joint Parliamentary Probe in Adani Controversy
Opposition parties in India, including the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi, protested inside the Parliament complex, demanding a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani issue. Despite some parties not participating, the INDIA bloc appears united. The Adani Group has refuted allegations as baseless.
On Monday, a coalition of opposition parties protested inside India's Parliament complex, intensifying their demand for a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani controversy.
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, joined forces with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other party members, raising slogans like 'Modi, Adani ek hain' and 'we want justice'.
Amidst allegations of division within the INDIA bloc, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav asserted unity, while leaders from various parties demanded action, following a US court's indictment involving the Adani Group. The Adani Group, however, maintains that accusations are unfounded.
