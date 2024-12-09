China's Fiscal Future: Unconventional Strategies Ahead

In a bold move to stimulate economic growth, China is set to adopt a more proactive fiscal stance and a moderately loose monetary policy in the coming year, according to state media reports. The decision was made during a recent Politburo meeting.

In a statement published by Xinhua, the emphasis was placed on the need for "unconventional" counter-cyclical measures as the country navigates ongoing economic challenges. This strategic shift underscores China's commitment to stabilizing its economy amidst uncertain global conditions.

Moreover, China plans to vigorously accelerate consumption and expand domestic demand in all possible directions. This multi-pronged approach aims to fortify the nation's economic resilience and secure sustainable growth in the future.

