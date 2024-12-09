China's Fiscal Future: Unconventional Strategies Ahead
China plans to adopt a more proactive fiscal policy and moderately loose monetary policy next year, focusing on unconventional counter-cyclical adjustments. The country aims to vigorously boost consumption and expand domestic demand in all directions, according to state media reports from a recent Politburo meeting.
- Country:
- China
In a bold move to stimulate economic growth, China is set to adopt a more proactive fiscal stance and a moderately loose monetary policy in the coming year, according to state media reports. The decision was made during a recent Politburo meeting.
In a statement published by Xinhua, the emphasis was placed on the need for "unconventional" counter-cyclical measures as the country navigates ongoing economic challenges. This strategic shift underscores China's commitment to stabilizing its economy amidst uncertain global conditions.
Moreover, China plans to vigorously accelerate consumption and expand domestic demand in all possible directions. This multi-pronged approach aims to fortify the nation's economic resilience and secure sustainable growth in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Slowing Economic Growth: Manufacturing and Consumption Woes
India's Economic Growth: Under Pressure from Weak Consumption
Mongolia’s Economy Projected to Grow Strongly in 2024 and 2025 Amid Mining Boom and Domestic Demand
Sustainable Consumption: The Key to a Greener Future
India's Power Surge: November's Consumption Peaks