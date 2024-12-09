Left Menu

China's Fiscal Future: Unconventional Strategies Ahead

China plans to adopt a more proactive fiscal policy and moderately loose monetary policy next year, focusing on unconventional counter-cyclical adjustments. The country aims to vigorously boost consumption and expand domestic demand in all directions, according to state media reports from a recent Politburo meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:04 IST
China's Fiscal Future: Unconventional Strategies Ahead
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • China

In a bold move to stimulate economic growth, China is set to adopt a more proactive fiscal stance and a moderately loose monetary policy in the coming year, according to state media reports. The decision was made during a recent Politburo meeting.

In a statement published by Xinhua, the emphasis was placed on the need for "unconventional" counter-cyclical measures as the country navigates ongoing economic challenges. This strategic shift underscores China's commitment to stabilizing its economy amidst uncertain global conditions.

Moreover, China plans to vigorously accelerate consumption and expand domestic demand in all possible directions. This multi-pronged approach aims to fortify the nation's economic resilience and secure sustainable growth in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024