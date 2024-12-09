Turmoil in Seoul: South Korea's Leadership Crisis Deepens

Amid rising tensions in Seoul, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been prohibited from leaving the country following a failed attempt to impose martial law, according to a justice ministry official on Monday. Calls for Yoon to step down escalate as the country faces a deepening leadership crisis.

Although Yoon remains the legal commander in chief, dissent among senior military officials has cast doubt on his hold on power. The head of the Corruption Investigation Office barred Yoon from foreign travel, indicating the gravity of the situation at a parliamentary hearing. The office, however, lacks the authority to prosecute.

In response to the crisis, key members of the ruling People Power Party are considering options for Yoon's orderly resignation. The opposition remains critical, accusing the decision to delegate authority to the prime minister as unconstitutional and demanding Yoon's impeachment or resignation.

