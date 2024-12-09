Left Menu

Turmoil in Seoul: South Korea's Leadership Crisis Deepens

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, banned from leaving the country, faces growing dissent amid an attempted martial law. The president, under criminal investigation for alleged treason, faces backlash both politically and within military ranks. Calls for his resignation are intensifying, pushing the country into a constitutional crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:06 IST
Turmoil in Seoul: South Korea's Leadership Crisis Deepens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising tensions in Seoul, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been prohibited from leaving the country following a failed attempt to impose martial law, according to a justice ministry official on Monday. Calls for Yoon to step down escalate as the country faces a deepening leadership crisis.

Although Yoon remains the legal commander in chief, dissent among senior military officials has cast doubt on his hold on power. The head of the Corruption Investigation Office barred Yoon from foreign travel, indicating the gravity of the situation at a parliamentary hearing. The office, however, lacks the authority to prosecute.

In response to the crisis, key members of the ruling People Power Party are considering options for Yoon's orderly resignation. The opposition remains critical, accusing the decision to delegate authority to the prime minister as unconstitutional and demanding Yoon's impeachment or resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024