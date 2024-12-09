Sujeet Kumar's Political Comeback: A BJP Rajya Sabha Nomination

In a surprising political shift, former BJD MP Sujeet Kumar has filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha by-election as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. The announcement came from the BJP's Central Election Committee on Monday, marking Kumar's formal induction into the BJP's ranks.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and BJP state president Manmohan Samal were among the notable figures accompanying Kumar as he filed two sets of nomination papers. With backing from 30 MLAs, including Chief Minister Majhi and Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, Kumar expressed confidence in his re-election to the Upper House.

Kumar, who resigned from the Rajya Sabha in September, emphasized his commitment to advancing infrastructure and tourism in the Kalahandi district and the KBK region. Given BJP's strength in the Odisha Assembly, Kumar is considered the favorite to win. The by-election, set for December 20, comes amid resignations from two BJD MPs, further altering the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)