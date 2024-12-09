Left Menu

Turkey Pledges Support for Syria's Rebuilding After Assad's Ouster

Turkey commits to aiding the safe return of Syrian migrants and participating in Syria's reconstruction following Bashar al-Assad's ouster. The Turkish government emphasizes inclusivity in Syria's new administration and cooperation with regional actors, while cautioning against terrorist organizations exploiting the situation.

Turkey has announced its commitment to assist with the voluntary and safe return of the Syrian migrants it hosts, along with aiding in Syria's reconstruction, following the sudden ouster of President Bashar al-Assad by rebels. This statement was made by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday.

The fall of Assad marks a significant turning point in the Middle East, with rebels capturing Damascus after 13 years of civil war and over half a century of Assad family rule. Turkey, which stated it did not support or involve itself in the rebel offensive, has called for an inclusive new Syrian administration and for Syrians to determine their own future.

Addressing the Turkish Ambassadors' Conference, Fidan emphasized Turkey's readiness to support Syria's rebuilding, coordinating efforts with regional actors to ensure peace and stability in the region. He warned against groups like Islamic State and PKK benefiting from the situation. With Turkey currently hosting 3 million Syrian refugees, the country aims to be a key player in shaping Syria's future.

