Left Menu

British Woman on Trial for Stalking Former Finance Chief

Lydia Suffield from Liverpool has been accused of stalking former British finance minister George Osborne and his wife. Notably, the allegations involve sending disturbing messages and false reports about child neglect. Suffield pled not guilty and faces trial in January 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-12-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:04 IST
British Woman on Trial for Stalking Former Finance Chief
George Osborne Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Lydia Suffield, a 27-year-old from Liverpool, has been brought before a London court with serious charges of stalking against former British finance minister George Osborne and his wife, Thea Rogers. The alleged incidents span over a year, involving unsettling messages and false reports.

Prosecutors reveal a series of troubling actions by Suffield, which include ominous emails and Instagram messages, along with fabricated accusations to the NSPCC accusing the couple of child neglect and drug abuse. This compelled Osborne and Rogers to heighten security during their wedding.

Suffield has been released on bail under the condition of no contact with the complainants. Her trial is scheduled for January at Isleworth Crown Court, while Osborne continues his prominent roles in both the corporate and cultural sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024