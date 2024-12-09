British Woman on Trial for Stalking Former Finance Chief
Lydia Suffield from Liverpool has been accused of stalking former British finance minister George Osborne and his wife. Notably, the allegations involve sending disturbing messages and false reports about child neglect. Suffield pled not guilty and faces trial in January 2024.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Lydia Suffield, a 27-year-old from Liverpool, has been brought before a London court with serious charges of stalking against former British finance minister George Osborne and his wife, Thea Rogers. The alleged incidents span over a year, involving unsettling messages and false reports.
Prosecutors reveal a series of troubling actions by Suffield, which include ominous emails and Instagram messages, along with fabricated accusations to the NSPCC accusing the couple of child neglect and drug abuse. This compelled Osborne and Rogers to heighten security during their wedding.
Suffield has been released on bail under the condition of no contact with the complainants. Her trial is scheduled for January at Isleworth Crown Court, while Osborne continues his prominent roles in both the corporate and cultural sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
