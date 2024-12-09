Left Menu

AAP Shakes Up Candidate List for Delhi Election

The Aam Aadmi Party has unveiled a new list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, shifting notable figures like Manish Sisodia and Rakhi Birla to different constituencies. The changes emphasize the party's commitment to revitalizing leadership ahead of a critical election where it aims for a third consecutive term.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, making significant changes by replacing 18 sitting MLAs and relocating others including prominent leaders such as Manish Sisodia. Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister, will now run from Jangpura while his previous seat in Patparganj will be contested by Avadh Ojha.

The changes come as Delhi Minister Gopal Rai expressed confidence in Sisodia's ability to win in any part of Delhi. The second list also includes Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla moving from Mangolpuri to Madipur. Other prominent figures like Girish Soni and Sharad Kumar Chauhan have been replaced in respective constituencies.

The shake-up reflects AAP's strategy to ensure party vitality and efficiency as it prepares for the elections set for February 2024. With 62 of the 70 seats won in 2020, the AAP aims to secure a third term, demonstrating its resilience and adaptability in the face of a challenging political landscape.

