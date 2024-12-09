Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Tensions: A Nation's Unity Under Scrutiny

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned amid chaos as accusations flew between the BJP and Congress about ties with investor George Soros. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the threat posed by the 'deep state' and called for unity in defending national integrity against internal and external threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:28 IST
Rajya Sabha Tensions: A Nation's Unity Under Scrutiny
Jagdeep Dhankhar Image Credit: Twitter(@VPIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha, India's upper house of Parliament, witnessed uproar on Monday as BJP members accused Congress leaders of collaborating with billionaire George Soros to destabilize the nation. Amid the chaos, the session was adjourned, prompting Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to warn of the internal threats posed by the 'deep state.'

The unrest prompted an urgent meeting between key political leaders in Dhankhar's chamber, aiming to ensure smoother proceedings. Both sides reaffirmed the sacred nature of India's integrity and sovereignty, agreeing on the necessity of meeting again to address these pressing issues.

Dhankhar urged members to reflect on their constitutional oath to prioritize national integrity, emphasizing the importance of a united front against divisive forces. With national unity at stake, the Chairman stressed the critical need to overcome sinister forces undermining India's democracy, economy, and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024