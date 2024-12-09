Rajya Sabha Tensions: A Nation's Unity Under Scrutiny

The Rajya Sabha, India's upper house of Parliament, witnessed uproar on Monday as BJP members accused Congress leaders of collaborating with billionaire George Soros to destabilize the nation. Amid the chaos, the session was adjourned, prompting Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to warn of the internal threats posed by the 'deep state.'

The unrest prompted an urgent meeting between key political leaders in Dhankhar's chamber, aiming to ensure smoother proceedings. Both sides reaffirmed the sacred nature of India's integrity and sovereignty, agreeing on the necessity of meeting again to address these pressing issues.

Dhankhar urged members to reflect on their constitutional oath to prioritize national integrity, emphasizing the importance of a united front against divisive forces. With national unity at stake, the Chairman stressed the critical need to overcome sinister forces undermining India's democracy, economy, and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)