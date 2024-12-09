Trump's Crypto Policy: New Leadership and Industry Hopes
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is forming his crypto policy team, appointing David Sacks as the White House A.I. & Crypto Czar and nominating Paul Atkins for the SEC. This new direction aims to foster crypto innovation but raises questions about policy direction and potential regulatory challenges.
The formation of new crypto policy under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is underway with the introduction of a White House crypto czar and a new securities watchdog. This initiative, however, leaves many questions unanswered regarding who will spearhead policy development and potential delays due to overlapping responsibilities.
David Sacks, a former PayPal executive and crypto advocate, has been appointed by Trump as the White House A.I. & Crypto Czar. His appointment is part of Trump's promise to champion crypto advancements. Meanwhile, Paul Atkins, a pro-crypto attorney, has been nominated to head the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Despite optimism from crypto executives who anticipate a shift from the previous administration's approach, analysts remain cautious. The addition of a crypto czar introduces uncertainty about leadership dynamics, with concerns about possible policy conflicts and clarity over regulation still prevalent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman
Security Concerns Arise Amid Duterte's Alleged Threat Against Marcos
How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors
Orlando Pride Triumphs: Barbra Banda's Heroics Secure Historic NWSL Victory
Political Turmoil in the Philippines: Vice President's Alleged Threat Sparks National Security Investigation