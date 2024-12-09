Left Menu

Trump's Crypto Policy: New Leadership and Industry Hopes

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is forming his crypto policy team, appointing David Sacks as the White House A.I. & Crypto Czar and nominating Paul Atkins for the SEC. This new direction aims to foster crypto innovation but raises questions about policy direction and potential regulatory challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:32 IST
The formation of new crypto policy under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is underway with the introduction of a White House crypto czar and a new securities watchdog. This initiative, however, leaves many questions unanswered regarding who will spearhead policy development and potential delays due to overlapping responsibilities.

David Sacks, a former PayPal executive and crypto advocate, has been appointed by Trump as the White House A.I. & Crypto Czar. His appointment is part of Trump's promise to champion crypto advancements. Meanwhile, Paul Atkins, a pro-crypto attorney, has been nominated to head the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Despite optimism from crypto executives who anticipate a shift from the previous administration's approach, analysts remain cautious. The addition of a crypto czar introduces uncertainty about leadership dynamics, with concerns about possible policy conflicts and clarity over regulation still prevalent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

