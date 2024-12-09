BJP Accuses Congress of Foreign Influence: The Soros Connection

In a sharp escalation of its critique against the Congress party, the BJP on Monday leveled serious accusations, alleging that Congress leaders, notably Sonia Gandhi, are in league with foreign entities aiming to undermine India. The BJP claims that Gandhi's role as co-president of the George Soros-funded FDL-AP Foundation is a significant threat to national stability.

During a press conference at the BJP headquarters, spokesperson Sudhanshi Trivedi described a 'systematic anti-India experiment' underway, asserting that Congress's ties with foreign forces are becoming increasingly apparent. He pointed to a history of disruptive reports coinciding with parliamentary sessions, suggesting calculated efforts to destabilize the government.

Meanwhile, Congress dismisses these accusations, suggesting that the real issue during the Parliament's Winter session is the government's potential jeopardizing of international relations to protect business interests like Gautam Adani's. The political friction underscores ongoing tensions and the broader narrative of foreign influence in India's internal affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)