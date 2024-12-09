Left Menu

BJP Accuses Congress of Foreign Influence: The Soros Connection

The BJP has intensified its criticism of Congress, accusing its leaders, particularly Sonia Gandhi, of aligning with foreign entities destabilizing India. They claim her involvement with George Soros-funded FDL-AP Foundation poses a threat to India's stability. The tensions highlight political strife amid allegations of foreign influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:02 IST
BJP Accuses Congress of Foreign Influence: The Soros Connection
Sonia Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp escalation of its critique against the Congress party, the BJP on Monday leveled serious accusations, alleging that Congress leaders, notably Sonia Gandhi, are in league with foreign entities aiming to undermine India. The BJP claims that Gandhi's role as co-president of the George Soros-funded FDL-AP Foundation is a significant threat to national stability.

During a press conference at the BJP headquarters, spokesperson Sudhanshi Trivedi described a 'systematic anti-India experiment' underway, asserting that Congress's ties with foreign forces are becoming increasingly apparent. He pointed to a history of disruptive reports coinciding with parliamentary sessions, suggesting calculated efforts to destabilize the government.

Meanwhile, Congress dismisses these accusations, suggesting that the real issue during the Parliament's Winter session is the government's potential jeopardizing of international relations to protect business interests like Gautam Adani's. The political friction underscores ongoing tensions and the broader narrative of foreign influence in India's internal affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

