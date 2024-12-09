Rebel Triumph: Syria's New Dawn

The Syrian government continues to operate in Damascus after the recent overthrow of President Bashar Assad by rebel forces during the weekend. State officials, including Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali, maintain their posts despite the abrupt regime change.

Led by a former al-Qaida member who renounced extremism, the new rebel alliance vows to establish representative governance and uphold religious tolerance, promising not to impose specific dress codes on women. However, numerous challenges persist as the country remains divided among various armed factions.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes target suspected chemical weapon sites in Syria to prevent extremist groups from obtaining these dangerous arms. Concurrently, Turkey reports that allied opposition forces have seized control of Manbij from the U.S.-backed Kurdish forces.

