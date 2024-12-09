Left Menu

Rebel Triumph: Syria's New Dawn

Syria's government remains in Damascus despite Bashar Assad's overthrow by rebels. The new rebel leadership, linked to former al-Qaida members, promises governance and religious freedom. As Turkish-backed forces seize Manbij, Israel strikes chemical sites, fearing arms falling into extremist hands. Syria's transition, facilitated by Russia, remains tense yet hopeful.

Updated: 09-12-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:27 IST
  • Syria

The Syrian government continues to operate in Damascus after the recent overthrow of President Bashar Assad by rebel forces during the weekend. State officials, including Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali, maintain their posts despite the abrupt regime change.

Led by a former al-Qaida member who renounced extremism, the new rebel alliance vows to establish representative governance and uphold religious tolerance, promising not to impose specific dress codes on women. However, numerous challenges persist as the country remains divided among various armed factions.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes target suspected chemical weapon sites in Syria to prevent extremist groups from obtaining these dangerous arms. Concurrently, Turkey reports that allied opposition forces have seized control of Manbij from the U.S.-backed Kurdish forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

