In a significant development for Ukraine's security strategy, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed the stationing of foreign troops in the country until it gains NATO membership. This suggestion highlights Ukraine's ongoing push for stable security assurances amidst the war with Russia.

Speaking alongside German opposition leader Friedrich Merz in Kyiv, Zelenskiy underscored the urgency of securing NATO membership. The backdrop to this proposal is heightened by the potential return of Donald Trump to the White House, sparking discussions around a possible resolution to Russia's protracted conflict.

Amid Europe's divided stance on the issue, notably after French President Macron's controversial suggestion of European troop deployment, Zelenskiy plans to engage with outgoing President Joe Biden to expedite NATO discussions. His focus remains steadfast on solidifying Ukraine's security which, according to Russia, represents an unacceptable threat if Ukraine joins NATO.

