Left Menu

Kejriwal Challenges Shah Over Escalating Bomb Threats in Delhi Schools

Amid a surge of bomb threats in Delhi's educational institutions, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal criticizes Home Minister Amit Shah for inadequate security measures. Kejriwal stresses the mental impact on children and questions actions taken, while police assure investigation and safety efforts are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:24 IST
Kejriwal Challenges Shah Over Escalating Bomb Threats in Delhi Schools
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heightened tensions following recent bomb threats, Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, has launched a direct attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning the security situation in New Delhi. Kejriwal emphasized the public's demand for transparency and accountability regarding efforts to ensure their safety.

Highlighting a series of threats that have plagued schools, hospitals, and airports throughout the year, Kejriwal argued that Delhiites are experiencing an unprecedented wave of insecurity. He underscored the psychological toll on children, citing incidents from May to November that disrupted various institutions.

Kejriwal directly addressed Amit Shah, urging clarity on the actions taken to apprehend those responsible. In a statement earlier today, the city faced another scare as over 40 schools received bomb threats demanding ransom. Delhi Police PRO Sanjay Tyagi reassured the public, stating that the police are actively investigating to locate the email's source and ensure school security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024