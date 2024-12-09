Kejriwal Challenges Shah Over Escalating Bomb Threats in Delhi Schools

Amid heightened tensions following recent bomb threats, Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, has launched a direct attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning the security situation in New Delhi. Kejriwal emphasized the public's demand for transparency and accountability regarding efforts to ensure their safety.

Highlighting a series of threats that have plagued schools, hospitals, and airports throughout the year, Kejriwal argued that Delhiites are experiencing an unprecedented wave of insecurity. He underscored the psychological toll on children, citing incidents from May to November that disrupted various institutions.

Kejriwal directly addressed Amit Shah, urging clarity on the actions taken to apprehend those responsible. In a statement earlier today, the city faced another scare as over 40 schools received bomb threats demanding ransom. Delhi Police PRO Sanjay Tyagi reassured the public, stating that the police are actively investigating to locate the email's source and ensure school security.

(With inputs from agencies.)