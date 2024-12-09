Karnataka CM Faces BJP Over Panchamasali Lingayat Reservation Protest

The Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, has pointedly addressed the BJP's position regarding the ongoing protest by the Panchamasali Lingayat community, which is seeking higher reservation status within the state's OBC matrix. Siddaramaiah declared in the Assembly that he would present documents from the previous government's affidavit to the Supreme Court on the matter.

Siddaramaiah's statements come in response to a planned demonstration by the Panchamasalis, as they demand a reclassification from 3B (5 per cent) to 2A (15 per cent) reservation status. Currently, their stance is backed by the BJP, with some members urging the CM to resolve the issue quickly.

Home Minister G Parameshwara clarified that while the protest is allowed, the use of 5,000 tractors would impede legislative session proceedings. The district administration thus decided against permitting tractors at the protest site to maintain public order, though people may attend in jeeps with certain restrictions.

