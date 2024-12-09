Left Menu

Karnataka CM Faces BJP Over Panchamasali Lingayat Reservation Protest

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah confronts BJP over Panchamasali Lingayat protest demanding higher reservation. Currently in 3B of OBC, they seek inclusion in 2A. The BJP's past affidavit is debated, with protests planned at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. Home Minister denies restrictions but limits tractor entries to maintain order.

Updated: 09-12-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:02 IST
The Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, has pointedly addressed the BJP's position regarding the ongoing protest by the Panchamasali Lingayat community, which is seeking higher reservation status within the state's OBC matrix. Siddaramaiah declared in the Assembly that he would present documents from the previous government's affidavit to the Supreme Court on the matter.

Siddaramaiah's statements come in response to a planned demonstration by the Panchamasalis, as they demand a reclassification from 3B (5 per cent) to 2A (15 per cent) reservation status. Currently, their stance is backed by the BJP, with some members urging the CM to resolve the issue quickly.

Home Minister G Parameshwara clarified that while the protest is allowed, the use of 5,000 tractors would impede legislative session proceedings. The district administration thus decided against permitting tractors at the protest site to maintain public order, though people may attend in jeeps with certain restrictions.

