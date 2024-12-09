Left Menu

Political Ripples: VCK's Aadhav Arjuna Suspended Over 'Monarchy' Remarks

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan announced the suspension of deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna for remarks against the DMK, affecting party interests. Arjuna's comment on 'monarchy' targeted DMK, questioning its leadership, leading to disciplinary action. Arjuna plans to continue advocating for the oppressed's political power.

In a significant political development, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan has decided to suspend party deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna for six months.

The suspension comes in the wake of Arjuna's controversial comments about the ruling DMK, which he described as a 'monarchy' that must end, directly impacting VCK's alliance with DMK.

Arjuna, whose remarks have created ripples in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, remains defiant, insisting his focus is on securing political power for the oppressed, consistent with VCK's ideological stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

