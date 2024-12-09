Rahul Gandhi: Political Satire or Desperate Strategy?

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sharply criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, calling him a 'comedy king' in response to Gandhi's protests and mock interviews in Parliament concerning the Adani controversy.

Gandhi, along with other opposition members, conducted satirical campaigns, donning masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani, while voicing slogans for justice outside the Parliament's Makar Dwar.

The political theater was labeled a 'tamasha' by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who condemned the antics as a waste of public funds and urged Congress to understand why such tactics are not resonating with the Indian populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)