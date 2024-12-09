Debate Ignites Over INDIA Bloc Leadership as Mamata Banerjee Gains Support

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has suggested that West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee could take on the leadership of the INDIA bloc amid calls for change following the Congress's poor performance in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Abdullah noted the absence of meetings post-Lok Sabha elections, where such leadership questions could be addressed.

The proposal to consider Banerjee as a leader of the anti-BJP alliance is gaining traction within the Trinamool Congress. Prominent figures within the party, including TMC MP Kirti Azad, have rallied behind the idea, emphasizing Banerjee's unblemished track record in political battles against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly in West Bengal.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has also underscored Banerjee's capabilities, highlighting her national stature and the effectiveness of TMC's parliamentary representatives. Calls for a stronger opposition front have grown, with critics pointing to Congress's inability to deliver desired outcomes in recent state elections as a motivating factor for the shift in leadership within the INDIA bloc.

