Political Unrest: Rijiju's Call for National Unity Against Opposition's Allegations
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the Congress and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, urging political unity against anti-India forces. Rijiju's comments followed BJP allegations linking Sonia Gandhi to a controversial organization. He encouraged even Congress members to oppose leaders acting against national interests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:23 IST
- India
Kiren Rijiju, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, intensified his critique of Congress by challenging the credibility of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Rijiju called for unity among political outfits to counteract anti-India forces.
His statements came amid BJP allegations that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is associated with a group funded by the controversial George Soros Foundation, which purportedly supports Kashmir's independence.
Rijiju stressed that national interest should prevail over party politics, inviting Congress members to oppose any leadership working against the nation's welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
