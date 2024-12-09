Left Menu

Political Unrest: Rijiju's Call for National Unity Against Opposition's Allegations

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the Congress and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, urging political unity against anti-India forces. Rijiju's comments followed BJP allegations linking Sonia Gandhi to a controversial organization. He encouraged even Congress members to oppose leaders acting against national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:23 IST
Political Unrest: Rijiju's Call for National Unity Against Opposition's Allegations
Kiren Rijiju
  • Country:
  • India

Kiren Rijiju, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, intensified his critique of Congress by challenging the credibility of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Rijiju called for unity among political outfits to counteract anti-India forces.

His statements came amid BJP allegations that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is associated with a group funded by the controversial George Soros Foundation, which purportedly supports Kashmir's independence.

Rijiju stressed that national interest should prevail over party politics, inviting Congress members to oppose any leadership working against the nation's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024