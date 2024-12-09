Political Unrest: Rijiju's Call for National Unity Against Opposition's Allegations

Kiren Rijiju, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, intensified his critique of Congress by challenging the credibility of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Rijiju called for unity among political outfits to counteract anti-India forces.

His statements came amid BJP allegations that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is associated with a group funded by the controversial George Soros Foundation, which purportedly supports Kashmir's independence.

Rijiju stressed that national interest should prevail over party politics, inviting Congress members to oppose any leadership working against the nation's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)