BJP Labels AAP as 'Sinking Ship' Amid Assembly Polls
The BJP criticized AAP, labeling it a 'sinking ship' as it announced new candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls. With notable shifts, AAP leaders, including Sisodia, have moved constituencies. The BJP claims this reflects AAP's fear and internal issues, as it aims to regain control in Delhi.
In the looming Delhi Assembly elections, political tensions have peaked with the Bharatiya Janata Party branding the Aam Aadmi Party as a 'sinking ship'. This comes after AAP unveiled a second list of candidates, featuring fresh names across various constituencies.
Notably, Manish Sisodia, the incumbent MLA for Patparganj, was shifted to the Jangpura seat, sparking commentary from Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva. He speculated that high-profile AAP members, including Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, might abandon their seats amid growing pressure.
Sachdeva argued that Sisodia's move indicates a failure to deliver in Patparganj, accusing the AAP of nepotism and internal insecurity. With elections imminent, the BJP, which faced defeats in previous polls, is keen on overcoming AAP's dominance in Delhi's political landscape.
