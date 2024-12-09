Left Menu

Hope for Austin Tice: A Diplomatic Mission to Bring Him Home

Efforts are ramping up to locate and rescue Austin Tice, a journalist believed to be held captive in Syria for over 12 years. U.S. officials, led by Jake Sullivan, are negotiating through diplomatic channels to secure his release. President Biden remains optimistic about Tice's return.

Updated: 09-12-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:08 IST
Hope for Austin Tice: A Diplomatic Mission to Bring Him Home

U.S. officials are intensifying efforts to secure the release of Austin Tice, an American journalist believed to have been held in Syria for more than 12 years, according to national security adviser Jake Sullivan. This mission is a top priority for the Biden administration, with Sullivan emphasizing the need for a strategic approach through allies on the ground to facilitate Tice's safe return.

Amidst these efforts, the Biden administration remains hopeful about Tice's status, with President Biden asserting the belief that Tice is alive. Biden's comments underscore the administration's commitment to holding Syrian President Bashar al-Assad accountable and locating where Tice is being held.

Meanwhile, Tice's parents continue to hold faith that their son will return, encouraged by observing other family reunifications. They call on anyone who can assist to contribute to the efforts to bring Austin home. The ongoing advocacy is supported by recent meetings with top White House officials, reflecting the high-level attention on Tice's case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

