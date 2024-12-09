UK to Boost Middle East Engagement for Stability
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has committed to enhancing the UK's involvement in the Middle East to support regional stability. This includes increased defense cooperation and humanitarian aid for Syria, alongside strengthening partnerships with Saudi Arabia to address potential threats across various domains.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a renewed commitment to Middle East engagement, emphasizing its importance for global and domestic security. Speaking during his first visit to the region since assuming office, Starmer highlighted the UK's strategic role.
The Prime Minister detailed plans for increased defense cooperation with regional partners. This initiative aims to deter threats across multiple domains, including land, sea, air, space, and cyber.
Additionally, Starmer unveiled plans to provide £11 million in humanitarian aid to Syria where conflict continues to devastate citizens, alongside advancing defense ties with Saudi Arabia to ensure regional security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
