AAP's Strategic Seat Shuffle Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday unveiled its second list of 20 candidates for the approaching Delhi Assembly elections, enacting significant changes by dropping 18 sitting MLAs. The shifts include moving former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to contest from the Jangpura seat.

Sisodia, who previously represented Patparganj, expressed his commitment to bringing educational improvements elsewhere. His replacement, Avadh Ojha, a recent AAP entrant and educator, will fight from Patparganj. Delhi Minister Gopal Rai emphasised Sisodia's capability to win in any constituency.

As the party braces for elections expected by February 2024, critics from BJP and Congress have derided the changes, calling them signs of desperation. In contrast, AAP leaders hailed the new slate of candidates as efficient workers dedicated to public welfare.

