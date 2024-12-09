Himachal Pradesh Mourns Fallen Soldier
The death of Army sepoy Akshay Kumar from a heart attack while on duty in Arunachal Pradesh prompted condolences from Himachal Pradesh's Governor, Chief Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister. The leaders expressed their sorrow and pledged support to the bereaved family, honoring the soldier's service.
The mood in Himachal Pradesh is somber as leaders react to the sudden death of Army sepoy Akshay Kumar. The soldier, belonging to the Dogra Regiment, died from a heart attack while on duty in Arunachal Pradesh.
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla extended his condolences, citing deep grief over the loss and offering prayers for the sepoy's family. He emphasized the need for strength during this difficult time.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri echoed similar sentiments, affirming their support for the grieving family and commending the soldier's dedication to his nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
