BJP's Strategic Moves in Rajya Sabha Bye-Elections: Sujeet Kumar's Rise

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha bye-elections, including Sujeet Kumar from Odisha. Kumar expressed gratitude to the party's leadership for entrusting him with this opportunity, emphasizing the expanded platform this role provides to advocate for Odisha's regional concerns.

The Election Commission has scheduled polls for December 20 to fill six vacant Rajya Sabha seats caused by recent resignations. Three seats are from Andhra Pradesh, and one each in Odisha, West Bengal, and Haryana. Candidates are required to file nominations by December 10, with the deadline for withdrawing candidature on December 13.

The vacancies arose following the resignations of members, including Sujeet Kumar who left his position in Odisha. The other resignations came from MPs in Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, aligning with strategic electoral moves, such as Haryana's Krishan Lal Panwar competing in the state Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)