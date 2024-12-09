Left Menu

Delhi on Edge: Bomb Threats Raise Concerns over Security

The AAP has criticized the BJP-led central government for failing to ensure safety in Delhi following a spate of bomb threats to schools. The BJP accuses AAP of politicizing the issue. The threats add to a backdrop of growing law and order concerns in the city.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) voiced concern on Monday over bomb threats targeting several Delhi schools, accusing the BJP-led Centre of failing to ensure safety in the capital. This comes amid rising tensions over the city's law and order situation.

In response, the BJP lamented that AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, were inadvertently encouraging hoax threats by focusing undue attention on them. Approximately 40 schools received bomb threats, leading to classroom disruptions as students were sent home for safety.

AAP officials, including Kejriwal, have urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address worsening security and assure Delhi's citizens of their safety. The issue has intensified political rivalry between AAP and BJP as Delhi's assembly elections approach.

