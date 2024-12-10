Blinken's Stance: No Room for ISIS Resurgence in Syria
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken cautioned about the potential resurgence of ISIS in Syria, emphasizing America's commitment to prevention. He urged that true Syrian sovereignty lies with its people and commended rebel leaders for their inclusive governance intentions, though actions will speak louder than words.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a stern warning on Monday regarding the possible resurgence of the Islamic State in Syria. He assured that the United States remains committed to preventing this scenario from unfolding.
Blinken stressed the importance of the Syrian people's sovereignty in determining their nation's future. He highlighted that verbal commitments from rebel leaders towards inclusive governance are positive.
However, he emphasized that genuine progress will be judged by the substantive actions taken to realize these commitments, rather than mere words.
