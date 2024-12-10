Syria's New Chapter: Alawite Endorsement Marks Shift
Sunni-led Islamist rebels have garnered support from Alawite elders in Qardaha, Syria, the former president's hometown. This marks an encouraging sign of tolerance from new rulers post-Assad's regime. The Alawite community's response serves as a litmus test for potential repercussions against former loyalists in the region.
In a significant development for war-torn Syria, Sunni-led Islamist rebels have secured backing from Alawite elders in the former president Bashar al-Assad's hometown of Qardaha. This unexpected alliance signals a message of tolerance under Syria's new rulers.
The Qardaha meeting, involving members of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the Free Syrian Army, represents a monumental shift in power dynamics. Assad had long warned that these groups posed a threat to the Alawite community. However, the elders' acquiescence suggests a newfound unity in a region scarred by years of conflict.
The statement of support signed by 30 Alawite notables emphasizes Syria's cultural and religious diversity. While tensions remain amidst concerns of minority rights under HTS, the rebels' moderate stance offers a flicker of hope for a peaceful transition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
