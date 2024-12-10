Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Push: NATO, Foreign Troops, and Peace Talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has put forth a plan for a diplomatic resolution to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, suggesting that foreign troops be stationed in the country until it secures NATO membership. This was indicated during a press conference with German opposition leader Friedrich Merz.

The call for negotiations follows after Zelenskiy met with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, who both emphasized the need for a swift ceasefire. Macron had earlier proposed deploying European troops, although consensus on this was lacking.

Zelenskiy stressed the importance of a strong Ukraine for effective diplomacy, urging more support on the battlefield. Meanwhile, Kyiv is organizing a December conference with European and U.S. partners to solidify their position in negotiations with Russia.

