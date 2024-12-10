Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Push: NATO, Foreign Troops, and Peace Talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy advocates for a diplomatic solution to the conflict with Russia, proposing the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine until it joins NATO. Amid discussions with key leaders, Zelenskiy emphasizes strengthening Ukraine's defense while pursuing dialogue to end the ongoing war.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has put forth a plan for a diplomatic resolution to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, suggesting that foreign troops be stationed in the country until it secures NATO membership. This was indicated during a press conference with German opposition leader Friedrich Merz.
The call for negotiations follows after Zelenskiy met with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, who both emphasized the need for a swift ceasefire. Macron had earlier proposed deploying European troops, although consensus on this was lacking.
Zelenskiy stressed the importance of a strong Ukraine for effective diplomacy, urging more support on the battlefield. Meanwhile, Kyiv is organizing a December conference with European and U.S. partners to solidify their position in negotiations with Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
