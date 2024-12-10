Global News Highlights: War Crimes, Migration, and Political Shifts

The unsealed U.S. indictment on Monday charges two former Syrian officials with war crimes, highlighting America's continued legal actions under the Biden administration. This inditement reflects the U.S. government's stance on enforcing international human rights laws.

In a bid against human trafficking, Germany has agreed to close a legal loophole, preventing smugglers from storing boats, marking closer cooperative efforts with the UK. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is leading these initiatives, emphasizing his focus on combating illegal migration.

Amid continuing political turmoil, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to testify in his long-standing corruption trial. Meanwhile, changes in Syrian administration signal a shift in power dynamics, with the former prime minister agreeing to transfer power to a rebel-backed government.

