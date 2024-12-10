Florida's Congressional Shuffle: Special Elections Shake Up Political Landscape

Florida is set for a political reshuffling as special elections are underway to replace outgoing Republican congressmen, Matt Gaetz and Mike Waltz, who have been nominated for roles in President-elect Donald Trump's administration. A total of two dozen candidates are vying for these positions.

Trump has openly endorsed favorites for these races, including state chief financial officer Jimmy Patronis for Gaetz's seat, prompting a flurry of political maneuvering. Other contenders include Joel Rudman, known for his stance against mask mandates, and Gay Valimont, an activist for gun control.

In the race for Waltz's seat, Trump has backed Randy Fine, who is known for his conservative views. The outcomes of these elections are unlikely to affect the Republican majority in the House, yet they could influence aspirations for Florida's governorship in 2026, as Governor Ron DeSantis's second term nears its conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)