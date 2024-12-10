Security Council Seeks Stability After Dramatic Shift in Syria
The United Nations Security Council is poised to issue a statement on Syria, emphasizing the need for territorial integrity, civilian protection, and unhindered humanitarian aid, following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad in a surprising rebel offensive. Major council members, including the U.S. and Russia, are involved in these deliberations.
The United Nations Security Council is drafting a statement on Syria, following a closed-door meeting on the recent rebel takeover of Damascus and the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. Diplomats from the U.S. and Russia, among others, confirmed the council's unified stance on preserving Syria's territorial integrity and protecting civilians.
Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia emphasized the importance of ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches the affected populations. U.S. Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood echoed these sentiments and highlighted the council's focus on establishing a governance structure in Syria respectful of human rights. Syria's U.N. Ambassador affirmed his mission's dedication to maintaining state functions during the transitional period.
The council remains vigilant, monitoring the unfolding situation in Syria closely. China's U.N. Ambassador stressed the need for stabilization and an inclusive political process, while cautioning against a resurgence of terrorist activities. The rebel group behind Assad's overthrow, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, remains on the Security Council's sanctions list.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Britain's AI Arsenal: Guarding Against Cyber Threats from Russia
British Mercenary's Capture Amid Russian-Ukrainian Tensions
Intense Overnight Defense: Russia's Kursk Region Under Attack
Zelenskyy Lauds US Sanctions, Urges Continued Pressure on Russia
Kharkiv Under Fire: Russian Attack Leaves 10 Injured