Veteran Politician S.M. Krishna Passes Away at 92

Former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna passed away early Tuesday morning at his residence, his family confirmed. The 92-year-old had been ailing for some time, according to a family source.

'S M Krishna is no more. He passed away at 2:45 am at his residence. His mortal remains are expected to be taken to Maddur today,' the source stated.

Born on May 1, 1932, in Somanahalli, Mandya district, Krishna also held positions as External Affairs Minister and Governor of Maharashtra. After a long career with the Congress party, Krishna joined the BJP towards the end of his political journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)