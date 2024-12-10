Legacy of Leadership: Remembering S M Krishna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna, expressing admiration for his leadership. Krishna, 92, passed away at his Bengaluru residence, leaving a legacy that spanned decades in Indian politics.

Modi praised Krishna as an influential leader and a tireless worker for societal improvement. His tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister is especially noted for its infrastructural advancements. Krishna was also recognized as a thinker and reader.

Krishna embarked on his political journey in 1962 and held various key positions, including serving as External Affairs Minister. He concluded his political career in January, citing age as the reason. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

(With inputs from agencies.)