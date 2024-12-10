Left Menu

Statue Unveiling Sparks Controversy in Telangana

Telangana CM Revanath Reddy unveiled a Telangana Thalli statue at the state secretariat aligning with Sonia Gandhi's birth anniversary, sparking controversy. Opposition BRS accused Congress of disrespecting Telangana's legacy and vowed to replace the statue when in power. The political move has stirred tensions across the state.

Updated: 10-12-2024 11:46 IST
Statue Unveiling Sparks Controversy in Telangana
Statue of Telangana Thalli unveiled by CM Revanath Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Monday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanath Reddy revealed a statue of Telangana Thalli at the state secretariat as part of a ceremony held on the birth anniversary of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. The event was attended by several Congress leaders and state ministers.

Opposition to the unveiling came swiftly from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), whose chief KT Rama Rao accused Congress of insulting Telangana by allegedly attempting to change the recognized symbolic statue. He urged citizens to protest against what he termed the Congress' version of Telangana's mother.

BRS leader K Kavitha echoed the sentiments of dissent, stating that the decision to unveil the statue on Gandhi's birthday was a ploy by CM Reddy to gain favor. The opposition vows to reinstall the statue reflecting the state's aspirations once in power.

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

