Statue Unveiling Sparks Controversy in Telangana

On Monday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanath Reddy revealed a statue of Telangana Thalli at the state secretariat as part of a ceremony held on the birth anniversary of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. The event was attended by several Congress leaders and state ministers.

Opposition to the unveiling came swiftly from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), whose chief KT Rama Rao accused Congress of insulting Telangana by allegedly attempting to change the recognized symbolic statue. He urged citizens to protest against what he termed the Congress' version of Telangana's mother.

BRS leader K Kavitha echoed the sentiments of dissent, stating that the decision to unveil the statue on Gandhi's birthday was a ploy by CM Reddy to gain favor. The opposition vows to reinstall the statue reflecting the state's aspirations once in power.

(With inputs from agencies.)