Adani Meets Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Industrialist Gautam Adani on Tuesday paid a visit to Maharashtra's newly-appointed Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, at his official Mumbai residence.

The meeting was described as a courtesy visit, taking place at the Chief Minister’s 'Sagar' bungalow, after Adani missed the recent swearing-in ceremony.

Fadnavis, aged 54, marked a dramatic return to leadership by taking his oath in a well-attended ceremony at Azad Maidan, featuring dignitaries like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood stars, and celebrated sports icons.

(With inputs from agencies.)