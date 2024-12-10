Adani Meets Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:40 IST
- India
Industrialist Gautam Adani on Tuesday paid a visit to Maharashtra's newly-appointed Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, at his official Mumbai residence.
The meeting was described as a courtesy visit, taking place at the Chief Minister’s 'Sagar' bungalow, after Adani missed the recent swearing-in ceremony.
Fadnavis, aged 54, marked a dramatic return to leadership by taking his oath in a well-attended ceremony at Azad Maidan, featuring dignitaries like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood stars, and celebrated sports icons.
(With inputs from agencies.)
