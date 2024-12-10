Left Menu

Adani Meets Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Industrialist Gautam Adani had a courtesy meeting with Maharashtra's newly-appointed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence in Mumbai. The visit took place at 'Sagar' bungalow after Adani missed the swearing-in ceremony. The event was attended by Prime Minister Modi and notable celebrities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:40 IST
Adani Meets Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
Adani group chairman Gautam Adani Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Industrialist Gautam Adani on Tuesday paid a visit to Maharashtra's newly-appointed Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, at his official Mumbai residence.

The meeting was described as a courtesy visit, taking place at the Chief Minister’s 'Sagar' bungalow, after Adani missed the recent swearing-in ceremony.

Fadnavis, aged 54, marked a dramatic return to leadership by taking his oath in a well-attended ceremony at Azad Maidan, featuring dignitaries like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood stars, and celebrated sports icons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024