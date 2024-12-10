Parliament Showdown: Congress, BJP Clash over Adani and Soros Allegations
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dismissed BJP's George Soros link accusations as an attempt to divert focus from the Adani controversy. Opposition protests rocked Parliament, demanding discussion on Adani, while BJP's Dubey claimed suppression of his voice, leading to adjournments due to persistent disagreements.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday refuted BJP claims that linked Congress to George Soros, denouncing it as a diversion tactic from the contentious Adani issue. Vadra criticized the BJP for allegedly rerouting debate to avoid discussions on Adani in the parliament.
Vadra remarked on the absurdity of the allegation, describing it as baseless conjecture stemming back to 1994, with no existing records. "The only reason they are doing this is because they don't want to discuss the Adani issue," she continued, while emphasizing repeated attempts to bring the matter to parliamentary discussion.
Simultaneously, Opposition leaders staged a protest within the Parliament complex, advocating for a dialogue on the Adani controversy. Contrary to government criticism accusing opposition obstruction, Congress MP Manickam Tagore pointed out defamation by ruling members and demanded expunction of derogatory remarks aimed at the Leader of Opposition.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey voiced grievances over being silenced, claiming opposition suppression of his speech. The tension resulted in the adjournment of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha till noon, continuing for the day. Similar protests, led by Rahul Gandhi, were witnessed on Monday, though notably absent were MPs from Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, and NCP-SP's Supriya Sule.
