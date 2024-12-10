Left Menu

Hezbollah's Domestic Focus: A Call for Unity in Lebanon

Lebanese politician Gebran Bassil urges Hezbollah to concentrate on Lebanon's internal issues rather than regional conflicts. He opposes military solutions and emphasizes partnership in state sovereignty. Bassil also critiques the candidacy of Joseph Aoun for the presidency, stressing the need for candidates that unite Lebanon.

In a recent call for Hezbollah's strategic realignment, senior Lebanese Maronite politician Gebran Bassil advocated for the group to prioritize domestic issues over regional entanglements. Bassil, a prominent Lebanese Christian leader, emphasized the need for Hezbollah to integrate as part of the Lebanese state rather than function as a parallel entity in the country.

Bassil’s remarks come in the aftermath of a year-long conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, which culminated in a fragile ceasefire. This conflict, backed by the United States and France, resulted in significant casualties and weakened Hezbollah militarily. Bassil reiterated the importance of Hezbollah's participation in Lebanon's political and diplomatic processes without military intervention.

As Lebanon approaches critical political milestones, with a parliament meeting scheduled to elect a new president, Bassil expressed his reservations about Joseph Aoun, the army head, being a candidate. Bassil argues that Aoun's candidacy lacks wide consensus and would contravene constitutional norms. As Lebanon struggles with its political impasse, Bassil highlights the need for a unifying candidate to steer the country forward.

