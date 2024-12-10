Tensions Rise in Bihar as Lalu Prasad Endorses Mamata for INDIA Bloc Leader
As assembly polls loom in Bihar, a fracture emerges within the Congress-RJD alliance after Lalu Prasad supports Mamata Banerjee to lead the INDIA bloc, challenging Congress's position. This stance follows Congress's dissatisfaction with previous electoral collaborations and signals a contentious path ahead in the state's political landscape.
- Country:
- India
With assembly elections impending in Bihar, tensions have surfaced within the political coalition after Lalu Prasad voiced support for Mamata Banerjee to spearhead the INDIA bloc. Prasad's endorsement comes as a surprise move, hinting at potential leadership shifts in the opposition's collaborative efforts.
Citing dissatisfaction, Congress expressed its concern over being perceived as a subordinate partner in its alliance with RJD. AICC secretary Shahnawaz Alam emphasized the need for electoral seat distribution based on performance metrics and criticized RJD's unilateral candidate selections that undermined Congress's plans.
The dispute underscores deeper issues of leadership and strategy within the coalition, as factions within Congress defend their political standing and national reach. The debate continues to unfold as party leaders navigate emerging challenges and alliances in the ever-evolving political terrain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
