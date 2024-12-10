Opposition's Bold Move: No-Confidence Motion Against Vice President Dhankhar

In a notable political development, opposition parties submitted a motion to oust Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for allegedly biased conduct in the Rajya Sabha. The notice, spearheaded by Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Naseer Hussain, reflects growing tensions between Dhankhar and opposition members.

Despite significant backing, the motion is largely symbolic, as it lacks the numbers needed for success. Approximately 60 opposition MPs, including those from Congress, RJD, and TMC, have endorsed the move. Key party figures holding constitutional positions have notably withheld their support.

The initiative highlights ongoing friction with Dhankhar, who is accused of facilitating contentious discussions in the Upper House. The INDIA bloc had previously considered a similar motion, emphasizing their commitment to safeguarding parliamentary democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)