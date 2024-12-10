Netanyahu's Corruption Trial Amidst War: A Leader Under Fire
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu testifies in his corruption trial, amid regional conflict and Israel's war in Gaza. Charged with bribery and fraud, he counters media bias and defends his security policies. With legal battles resuming, public opinion remains deeply divided, exacerbated by recent international charges.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the stand in his corruption trial on Tuesday, a significant moment as he balanced court appearances with handling national security amid ongoing conflict in Gaza. Accusations of bribery and fraud have embroiled the 75-year-old leader, who staunchly defends his policies.
Netanyahu claims media bias has unfairly targeted him for his stance against a Palestinian state, aligning his legal battle with his defense efforts during what he calls a 'seven-front war.' His testimonies, mandated three times a week, coincide with mounting regional threats and deeply divided domestic support.
While Netanyahu denies wrongdoing, Israel faces internal upheaval partly due to his administration's controversial actions. International scrutiny intensified last month with an ICC warrant for alleged war crimes. In such turbulent times, Netanyahu's trial tests not only his leadership but the nation's unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
