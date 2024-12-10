Former Pakistani Spy Chief Faiz Hamid Indicted for Political Misconduct

In a significant development, Faiz Hamid, the former chief of Pakistan's intelligence agency, has been formally indicted on multiple charges, including engaging in unauthorized political activities, abuse of authority, and breaches of the Official Secrets Act, according to a military statement on Tuesday.

Hamid, who held the rank of lieutenant general before his retirement, has been held in military custody since court martial proceedings commenced against him in August. The charges also link him to orchestrated attacks on military establishments in May 2023 by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The indictment of Imran Khan and several party members by an anti-terrorism court for allegedly inciting these attacks marks a critical juncture in Pakistan's political landscape. Analysts highlight the deterioration of relations between Khan and the military leadership, particularly during Hamid's tenure as ISI chief from 2019 to 2021, culminating in the fall of Khan's government in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)