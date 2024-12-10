Left Menu

Former Pakistani Spy Chief Faiz Hamid Indicted for Political Misconduct

Former Pakistani spy chief, Faiz Hamid, has been indicted on charges of political misconduct, misuse of authority, and violating the Official Secrets Act. This follows his alleged involvement in attacks on military installations linked to former Prime Minister Imran Khan's supporters. Hamid's tenure as ISI chief from 2019 to 2021 strained ties with army leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:25 IST
Former Pakistani Spy Chief Faiz Hamid Indicted for Political Misconduct

In a significant development, Faiz Hamid, the former chief of Pakistan's intelligence agency, has been formally indicted on multiple charges, including engaging in unauthorized political activities, abuse of authority, and breaches of the Official Secrets Act, according to a military statement on Tuesday.

Hamid, who held the rank of lieutenant general before his retirement, has been held in military custody since court martial proceedings commenced against him in August. The charges also link him to orchestrated attacks on military establishments in May 2023 by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The indictment of Imran Khan and several party members by an anti-terrorism court for allegedly inciting these attacks marks a critical juncture in Pakistan's political landscape. Analysts highlight the deterioration of relations between Khan and the military leadership, particularly during Hamid's tenure as ISI chief from 2019 to 2021, culminating in the fall of Khan's government in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024