Inside America's Domestic News: From Environmental Battles to Executive Murders

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon address how extensively federal agencies should evaluate the environmental effects of their regulated projects. This arises amid an ongoing conflict concerning a proposed Utah railway, contested by environmental activists and a Colorado county. Seven Utah counties are appealing a lower court decision that paused the project, critiquing the environmental impact statement from the Surface Transportation Board.

The National Football League, alongside the Justice Department, the FBI, and other federal agencies, is pressuring Congress to extend authority to detect and neutralize potential drone threats over stadiums. Rising safety concerns prompt this call for expanded governmental control.

President Joe Biden is set to speak against potential Trump-era tax cuts and criticize 'trickle-down economics' while spotlighting his economic achievements. Amid voter frustration over inflation following significant Democratic election losses, Biden will emphasize infrastructure and community investments as keys to economic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)