Left Menu

Maharashtra Protests: A Stand Against Violence in Bangladesh

Protests erupted across Maharashtra's Latur district in response to attacks on Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh. Demonstrations included effigy burning, marches, and human chains, involving organizations like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, showing solidarity with affected communities and demanding the release of ISKCON's Chinmoy Krishnadas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:40 IST
Maharashtra Protests: A Stand Against Violence in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protests erupted on Tuesday in various locations across Maharashtra's Latur district, sparked by attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

In the heart of Latur, members of the Sakal Hindu Samaj took a stand at Gandhi Chowk, symbolically burning an effigy of the Bangladesh government before staging a sit-in demonstration.

Chakur village witnessed a spirited march from Vivekanand Chowk to the tehsil office, supported by local traders who shut down their stores in solidarity. Meanwhile, a human chain in Udgir city demanded the release of ISKCON spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishnadas, with agitations also reported in Ausa. The protests drew active participation from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and other organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024