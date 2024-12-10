Maharashtra Protests: A Stand Against Violence in Bangladesh

Protests erupted on Tuesday in various locations across Maharashtra's Latur district, sparked by attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

In the heart of Latur, members of the Sakal Hindu Samaj took a stand at Gandhi Chowk, symbolically burning an effigy of the Bangladesh government before staging a sit-in demonstration.

Chakur village witnessed a spirited march from Vivekanand Chowk to the tehsil office, supported by local traders who shut down their stores in solidarity. Meanwhile, a human chain in Udgir city demanded the release of ISKCON spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishnadas, with agitations also reported in Ausa. The protests drew active participation from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and other organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)