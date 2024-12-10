Left Menu

Lebanon's Stance Against Syrian Officials: A Call for Vigilance

The Progressive Socialist Party in Lebanon has urged state institutions to prevent the country from becoming a refuge for Syrian officials responsible for crimes. This follows reports of leaders from Bashar al-Assad's regime fleeing to Lebanon after Assad was toppled by rebel forces in Damascus.

  Lebanon

The Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) of Lebanon has issued a stern warning against allowing the country to become a sanctuary for Syrian officials accused of severe crimes. This appeal comes after intelligence suggested that prominent figures from the fallen regime of Bashar al-Assad have sought refuge in Lebanon.

The PSP, led by the influential Jumblatt family, implores Lebanese authorities to act decisively and prevent the nation from facing any legal and political consequences associated with harboring such individuals.

This development follows the recent military success of rebel forces in Syria, who have overthrown Assad, ending a civil conflict that has lasted for over 13 years with the capture of the capital, Damascus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

