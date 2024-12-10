Left Menu

Brazilian President Lula Recovering After Emergency Surgery

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is recovering in intensive care following an emergency surgery for an intracranial hemorrhage. Suffering from complications after a fall, the 79-year-old leader is expected to return to work soon, having canceled a previous trip to Russia.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is in recovery in an intensive-care unit after undergoing unplanned surgery for an intracranial hemorrhage, according to doctors at the Sirio-Libanes hospital in Sao Paulo.

The surgery was necessitated after the 79-year-old leftist leader experienced complications arising from a fall at his home in October, doctors confirmed.

Dr. Roberto Kalil stated at a press conference that Lula is in stable condition, communicating normally and eating. He will remain under observation for several days but is expected to return to Brasilia next week without any lasting after effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

