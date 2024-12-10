Brazilian President Lula Recovering After Emergency Surgery

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is in recovery in an intensive-care unit after undergoing unplanned surgery for an intracranial hemorrhage, according to doctors at the Sirio-Libanes hospital in Sao Paulo.

The surgery was necessitated after the 79-year-old leftist leader experienced complications arising from a fall at his home in October, doctors confirmed.

Dr. Roberto Kalil stated at a press conference that Lula is in stable condition, communicating normally and eating. He will remain under observation for several days but is expected to return to Brasilia next week without any lasting after effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)