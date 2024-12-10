Left Menu

Rekha Sharma Set to Join Rajya Sabha Unopposed in Haryana By-Election

Rekha Sharma, former National Commission for Women chief, filed her nomination for the Haryana Rajya Sabha bypoll. She is set to be elected unopposed as the BJP, with a majority of seats, announced her candidacy. Sharma expressed gratitude to top BJP leaders and emphasized women's empowerment initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rekha Sharma, previously at the helm of the National Commission for Women, has taken a decisive step in her political career by filing her nomination for the Haryana Rajya Sabha bypoll. With no opponents, her election is all but certain, marking a significant moment in her service to the nation.

Accompanied by notable figures such as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, and Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, Sharma's nomination underscores the BJP's confidence. She has extended her heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior party leaders for their unwavering support.

Sharma also highlighted the BJP's noteworthy schemes for women's empowerment, resonating with Prime Minister Modi's vision. Meanwhile, developments like the near-completion of Maharaja Agrasen Airport promise economic boosts crucial to the region, expanding its influence into neighboring states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

