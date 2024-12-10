Left Menu

Indicted Spy Chief Faiz Hamid: A Political Earthquake in Pakistan

Pakistan's former spy chief and ex-army general Faiz Hamid has been indicted on several charges, including political activities and violation of the Official Secrets Act. His indictment is linked to the May 9, 2023, attacks on military installations, potentially impacting former Prime Minister Imran Khan's legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan's powerful military has taken an unusual step by indicting its former spy chief, General Faiz Hamid, on multiple charges, including engaging in political activities and breaching the Official Secrets Act.

The indictment, announced on Tuesday, links Hamid to the May 9, 2023, attacks on military installations, activities carried out by supporters of the imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This move underscores the military's continuing influence in Pakistan's political landscape. Observers suggest it could have serious ramifications for Khan, who once appointed Hamid as the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and now faces legal challenges and accusations of inciting violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

