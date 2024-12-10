Indicted Spy Chief Faiz Hamid: A Political Earthquake in Pakistan

Pakistan's powerful military has taken an unusual step by indicting its former spy chief, General Faiz Hamid, on multiple charges, including engaging in political activities and breaching the Official Secrets Act.

The indictment, announced on Tuesday, links Hamid to the May 9, 2023, attacks on military installations, activities carried out by supporters of the imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This move underscores the military's continuing influence in Pakistan's political landscape. Observers suggest it could have serious ramifications for Khan, who once appointed Hamid as the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and now faces legal challenges and accusations of inciting violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)